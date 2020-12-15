Kenya: Kebs Bans Importation of Motor Vehicles Registered in 2013 Effective December 31

Nairobi — Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has banned the importation of vehicles registered in 2013.

The standardization body in a notice on Monday said that any vehicle registered in 2013 and is set to arrive in the country on 31 December will be rejected at the importer's expense.

"Vehicles exported to Kenya shall be expected to comply with Kenya Code of Practice for Inspection of road vehicles while vehicles from countries where KEBS has an inspection agency," the notice read in part.

Countries that have KEBS inspection agencies include Japan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom, Thailand, Singapore and South Africa.

Once cleared, the motor vehicles are expected to present Certificate of Road-worthiness (CoR).

The agency has maintained that as of 1 January, 2021 only vehicles whose year of registration is from 2014 will be allowed into the country.