South Africa: Eskom Posts Small Profit - and Says Reliability Maintenance Programme Is in Full Swing

14 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The state-run power utility posted a small profit in its interim results unveiled on Monday. That is not presumed to last: the financial performance is expected to worsen for the 2021 financial year, with an expected annual loss of R22-billion.

Eskom said in a statement that it had achieved a net profit of R83-million for the six months to September 2020. But the financial lights are already fading and the company said its "financial performance is expected to deteriorate in the second half of the financial year due to seasonality factors, with increased summer maintenance and expenditure required to ensure security of supply, coupled with reduced demand and lower summer tariffs".

CFO Calib Cassim said this was forecast to lead to an after-tax loss for the 2021 financial year of about R22-billion.

Maintenance is of course crucial to keep the lights on and the utility said that its "reliability maintenance programme is in full swing", with more than 15% of capacity under planned maintenance, which is equivalent to more than two large power stations. It is the unplanned outages on top of that which typically lead to load shedding.

Shockingly shoddy municipal governance continues to be a financial...

