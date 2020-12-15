South Africa: Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi Fails to Prove Claim of Unwittingly Ingesting Banned Substance

14 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi's ban is confirmed after being charged with doping in 2019.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) confirmed on Monday that Springbok winger and 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Aphiwe Dyantyi has received a four-year ban for taking banned substances.

In a statement, SAIDS said they had received the decision on Thursday, 10 December 2020. It was taken by a three-person panel, with the verdict reached because the panel deemed that Dyantyi had failed to prove that he took the substances unknowingly, as he claimed.

In July 2019, Dyantyi tested positive for methandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033, which are all on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned substances list.

He claimed to have unwittingly ingested the substances through sharing a drink with a friend. Proving this might have seen him handed half of the standard four years he has been slapped with.

But the evidence that Dyantyi and his defence presented failed to convince the Independent Doping Hearing Panel that this was indeed the case.

"If he was able to prove that the ingestion was not intentional, the panel then takes into consideration his degree of culpability or negligence," SAID's chief executive Khalid...

