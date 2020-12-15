South Africa: Mayor and Municipal Manager Given Suspended Jail Terms Over Failure to Pay Eskom Debt

14 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The mayor of the Enoch Mgijima Municipality and the municipal manager have been convicted of contempt of court and given suspended prison sentences after they failed to abide by a court order that compelled them to pay off the municipal debt to Eskom at R30-million a month and keep the electricity bills current.

The mayor and municipal manager of the Enoch Mgijima Municipality based in Komani, formerly known as Queenstown, have been found guilty of contempt of court and will face a year in prison if they fail to pay Eskom on time again.

A year ago, on 12 December 2019, the Makhanda High Court issued an order compelling the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality to honour a payment agreement with Eskom.

Eskom, in turn, undertook not to cut the electricity to the municipality, with the exception of load shedding.

The municipality was also compelled to report back to Eskom and the court that they had complied with the monthly payments.

Four of the businesses which brought the original application, cooldrink manufacturer Twizza, Crickley Dairy, Farmhouse Frozen Foods and Kingfisher Industries, approached the high court earlier in December, complaining that the municipality was not abiding by the order.

According to papers...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.