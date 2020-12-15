South Africa: Mayor and Municipal Manager Given Suspended Jail Terms Over Failure to Pay Eskom Debt

analysis

The mayor of the Enoch Mgijima Municipality and the municipal manager have been convicted of contempt of court and given suspended prison sentences after they failed to abide by a court order that compelled them to pay off the municipal debt to Eskom at R30-million a month and keep the electricity bills current.

The mayor and municipal manager of the Enoch Mgijima Municipality based in Komani, formerly known as Queenstown, have been found guilty of contempt of court and will face a year in prison if they fail to pay Eskom on time again.

A year ago, on 12 December 2019, the Makhanda High Court issued an order compelling the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality to honour a payment agreement with Eskom.

Eskom, in turn, undertook not to cut the electricity to the municipality, with the exception of load shedding.

The municipality was also compelled to report back to Eskom and the court that they had complied with the monthly payments.

Four of the businesses which brought the original application, cooldrink manufacturer Twizza, Crickley Dairy, Farmhouse Frozen Foods and Kingfisher Industries, approached the high court earlier in December, complaining that the municipality was not abiding by the order.

According to papers...