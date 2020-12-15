South Africa: Analog Photography Festival - Sho't Left Into the Past

14 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By John Hogg

If you happen to find yourself travelling on Route 62 in the Little Karoo over the next week, take a sho't left into the past and rediscover the alchemy of film photography.

Stop off in Barrydale for a few hours (or days). Besides their regular roadside attractions, the inaugural Analog Photographic Festival is taking place there from 11 to 19 December.

Analog Festival Poster 2020

Festivals of any nature take many months of planning and organising. This one, not so long - more weeks than months. The idea came about during a conversation last December between two friends, both photographers. Graham Abbott (who now lives in Barrydale) and Johan Wilke. Johan died suddenly in July and partly as a tribute, Graham decided to go ahead with their dream of the festival and exhibiting some of Johan's documentary and street photography with it.

With help from Jonathon Rees they started asking some of the country's top photographers to take part, others have picked up on the event and volunteered work. Most photographers have moved to digital in the past 20 years, so they had to dig in storage containers and garages to find some of their hand-printed work from many years...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.