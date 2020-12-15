South Africa: Analog Photography Festival - Sho't Left Into the Past

analysis

If you happen to find yourself travelling on Route 62 in the Little Karoo over the next week, take a sho't left into the past and rediscover the alchemy of film photography.

Stop off in Barrydale for a few hours (or days). Besides their regular roadside attractions, the inaugural Analog Photographic Festival is taking place there from 11 to 19 December.

Analog Festival Poster 2020

Festivals of any nature take many months of planning and organising. This one, not so long - more weeks than months. The idea came about during a conversation last December between two friends, both photographers. Graham Abbott (who now lives in Barrydale) and Johan Wilke. Johan died suddenly in July and partly as a tribute, Graham decided to go ahead with their dream of the festival and exhibiting some of Johan's documentary and street photography with it.

With help from Jonathon Rees they started asking some of the country's top photographers to take part, others have picked up on the event and volunteered work. Most photographers have moved to digital in the past 20 years, so they had to dig in storage containers and garages to find some of their hand-printed work from many years...