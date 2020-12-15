Kenya: Joe Nyagah to Be Buried On Saturday

Veteran politician Joe Nyagah will be buried this Saturday at his Kamutungi farm in Mbeere South Constituency, Embu County.

According to his brother Norman Nyaga, the family is concluding funeral arrangements in readiness for a funeral of the former Cooperative Minister.

However, Norman promised to give a comprehensive statement on burial plans soon.

"We are finalising funeral arrangements so that we can give our brother a send off on Saturday. I will soon give more details on behalf of the family about the funeral which will take place in the late Nyagah's rural home," he told the Nation.

Mr Nyagah died last week as he underwent treatment at Nairobi hospital. He passed on at the age of 72.

He was born in 1948 and was a Minister in former President Daniel Moi's last cabinet.

In 2007, he was a member of the ODM pentagon.

He was son of the late Jeremiah Nyagah, one of the ministers in Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's first cabinet.

