Kenya: Turkana County Promotes More Than 800 Healthcare Workers

The Turkana County government has promoted 841 health workers after a two-week tussle with the Kenya National Union of Nurses and allied unions over delayed promotions.

County Health Chief Officer, Dr Roberts Abok, said that the 841 medics were issued with promotion letters as part of the devolved unit's routine promotions aimed at providing employees with opportunities for career progression.

"The promotion is part of the county's commitment to enhance staff retention and attract the best workforce from all over the country," he said.

He said they have been through a four-month process that started in May 2020 when the request for promotions was formally received from individual applicants.

Strike action

On December 1, services at public health facilities in the region, including at the Lodwar County and Referral Hospital (LCRH), ground to a halt after health workers went on strike.

Carrying placards, they marched from LCRH to the County Public Service Board, interrupting transport services along the Lodwar-Juba (South Sudan) highway.

National Chairman of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, Joseph Chebii, had accused the devolved unit of not effecting competitive promotions as provided for by the Public Service Act.

"The County Government had refused to promote staff even for those who have remained in the same position for over six years, leaving them disadvantaged for losing their years of service and hard work," he said.

However, County Health Executive Jane Ajele said the new promotions show the goodwill of Governor Josphat Nanok and his entire cabinet to employees.

She reiterated that the beneficiaries of the current promotion exercise were part of the second lot after doctors received their promotions about a month ago.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.