Sudan: Statement from Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on Sudan

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew from Israel to negotiate with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan in Khartoum during August.

announcement

Washington, DC — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement on the rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation:

“The rescission of Sudan from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list today opens a new chapter in relations between the United States and Sudan. We commend the efforts of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transition government, the Sovereign Council, as well as the people of Sudan, in taking the bold steps leading to today’s actions.

“We also note the ongoing and difficult economic and governance reforms that the transitional government is pursuing in order to create a stable, growing economy that provides opportunities for all Sudanese to share in the country’s economic potential.

“The United States Treasury looks forward to working with bipartisan members of Congress, and with Sudan to help clear its arrears at the International Financial Institutions and to advance Sudan’s efforts to secure debt relief in 2021.