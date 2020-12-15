Sudan: Statement from Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on Sudan

Sudan News Agency
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew from Israel to negotiate with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan in Khartoum during August.
14 December 2020
United States Department of the Treasury (Washington, DC)
announcement

Washington, DC — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement on the rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation:

“The rescission of Sudan from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list today opens a new chapter in relations between the United States and Sudan.  We commend the efforts of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transition government, the Sovereign Council, as well as the people of Sudan, in taking the bold steps leading to today’s actions.

“We also note the ongoing and difficult economic and governance reforms that the transitional government is pursuing in order to create a stable, growing economy that provides opportunities for all Sudanese to share in the country’s economic potential.

“The United States Treasury looks forward to working with bipartisan members of Congress, and with Sudan to help clear its arrears at the International Financial Institutions and to advance Sudan’s efforts to secure debt relief in 2021.

More on This
U.S. Removes Sudan From Terror Sponsors List
Sudan's Removal From U.S. Terror List - Great News or Rip-off?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Khartoum Terror Listing Still Up for Debate by U.S. Congress
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Sudan Now Open for Business
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United States Department of the Treasury. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.