Nigeria: CJN Tanko Muhammad Reportedly Tests Positive for Covid-19

Premium Times
Ibrahim Mohammed.
15 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The CJN joins the thousands of Nigerians, including senior public officials, who have contracted the virus.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The online legal newspaper, Nigeria lawyer, reported that the CJN's health status was made known at the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers' Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday by a justice of the Supreme Court, Ibrahim Saulawa, in Abuja.

It was reported that Mr Muhammad was confirmed positive in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he is said to be receiving treatment.

This may have led to his absence at the inauguration of the 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how he was represented by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, the next most senior justice of the Supreme Court.

The CJN joins the thousands of Nigerians, including senior public officials, who have contracted the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is about 73,374, according to an update Monday night by the country's infectious disease outfit, NCDC.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.