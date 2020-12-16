Zimbabwe: "Iwe Beer" Videomaker Speaks - Reveals It's Father and Son

15 December 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Israel Ngandu the boy who torched a storm on social media dancing to Killer t's song called "Handina Mufaro" has revealed that the other face captured in that video is his father.

The Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) student told 263Chat that the captured moment was neither practised nor staged but rather an epitome of the beautiful father-son relationship that exists between the two.

"The video was shot when we were at our rural place in Musana. It wasn't a skit, my little brother just happened to record one of many good times we always have with our dad. I actually believe it came out beautiful because it happened naturally without practising," said Ngandu.

The song "Handina Mufaro" which was released in 2017 had struggled to win hearts until the video of this duo surfaced on social media. In a space of three years, the song struggled to hit 35 000 views on YouTube but following this video from over a week ago "Handina Mufaro" is sitting on 90 000 views.

Despite this great service, Ngandu says Killer T is yet to initiate some contact.

"Only Slim J, the other guy who features on the song, has made some contact, I'm yet to hear from Killer T," Ngandu said.

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.