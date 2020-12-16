South Africa: Mogoeng Is Not Just Wrong, He Is Also Dangerous - Mainly Because People Take Him Seriously

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

The Chief Justice makes a huge mistake by calling on mythological creatures to assist with what is, in essence, a scientific (biological) problem that is best addressed by scientists and good public policy.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has a right to his opinions, beliefs and general views about life, medicine, communicable diseases, vaccinations and just about anything in this, our universe. This does not mean he is right. In fact, his anti-vaccination screed, couched as it was in religious tones, was not simply wrong, it was downright dangerous... .

In a society that values free speech, the Chief Justice should know, perhaps more than any of us, that his claims and statements carry a lot of weight. People listen to "respected" office-bearers, and as the growth in charismatic (mass) churches has shown, people are turning more and more towards faith, and biblical guidance for the problems that beset society. His claims, about "the devil" and prayer as a means to destroy the Covid-19 virus are so profoundly ridiculous and dangerously misleading, that they barely deserve repeating. With these claims, he stepped into that dangerous field of conflict between science and religion.

If the problem is biological, then scientific solutions trump...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

