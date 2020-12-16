South Africa: No Space to Wriggle Free - Ace's Strategy Fails As the Integrity Commission Insists He Must Step Aside

analysis

The Integrity Commission report says the ANC cannot use legal opinions to avoid implementing its own tough anti-corruption resolutions to protect members implicated in wrongdoing.

The ANC's Integrity Commission has found that the party's national executive committee must suspend Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

In a tough-worded, three-page report the commission says the party is backtracking on its anti-corruption resolutions made at a special August 2020 anti-corruption meeting of its national executive. At a meeting last week the party avoided making Magashule step aside by engaging in a war of legal opinions, some of which found that the step-aside rule was unconstitutional.

The commission says this doesn't seem right.

"The Integrity Commission is concerned that there is a growing negative perception about the NEC. The [commission] is increasingly receiving feedback from the general public, including ANC members, that the NEC is not providing decisive leadership and is paralysed in fulfilling its promise of organisational renewal and combating corruption.

"The concern [of the commission] is the negative and damaging impact these perceptions have on the organisation. It is now perceived that the NEC cannot implement its decision against its secretary-general, not as a form of protecting him but because some of the NEC...