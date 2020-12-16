South Africa: ANC Integrity Commission Has Spoken, So the Pressure Is Now On the National Executive Committee

analysis

The ANC Integrity Commission recommendation to the party's national executive committee that Ace Magashule step aside appears to be devastating for the secretary-general. It is also devastating for the NEC as it is both a rebuke and an instruction. In one stroke the commission appears to have eliminated Magashule's main arguments against his removal from office. But there is still much political turbulence to come and a vision of a united ANC is likely to remain just that.

The ANC Integrity Commission says in its findings that "it recommends to the NEC the immediate implementation of the NEC resolution of 6 to 8 August", what has become known as the "step aside" decision of the committee.

ANC IC SG Report Final

This is after Magashule appeared before the commission to explain why he had been charged with corruption relating to the Free State asbestos scandal.

In essence, the commission is telling the NEC to implement its own resolution.

These findings and the added commentary by the commission are fascinating for several reasons. Firstly, its findings appear to be crucial for the balance of power within the ANC. The commission's members would have been aware that recommending that Magashule step aside...