South Africa: ANC Integrity Commission Has Spoken, So the Pressure Is Now On the National Executive Committee

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The ANC Integrity Commission recommendation to the party's national executive committee that Ace Magashule step aside appears to be devastating for the secretary-general. It is also devastating for the NEC as it is both a rebuke and an instruction. In one stroke the commission appears to have eliminated Magashule's main arguments against his removal from office. But there is still much political turbulence to come and a vision of a united ANC is likely to remain just that.

The ANC Integrity Commission says in its findings that "it recommends to the NEC the immediate implementation of the NEC resolution of 6 to 8 August", what has become known as the "step aside" decision of the committee.

ANC IC SG Report Final

This is after Magashule appeared before the commission to explain why he had been charged with corruption relating to the Free State asbestos scandal.

In essence, the commission is telling the NEC to implement its own resolution.

These findings and the added commentary by the commission are fascinating for several reasons. Firstly, its findings appear to be crucial for the balance of power within the ANC. The commission's members would have been aware that recommending that Magashule step aside...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.