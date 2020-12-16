South Africa: Split Widens Between Pros and Amateurs At WP Rugby

analysis

There is a growing fracture between the leadership at Western Province rugby, which board chairman Ebrahim Rasool confirmed when outlining a new direction for the company.

After a year of potentially disastrous decisions that have jeopardised the future of professional rugby in Cape Town, Western Province Rugby (WPR) is seeking to put distance between itself and the WP Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).

That means keeping the WPRFU and its president, Zelt Marais, out of crucial decisions. How that will be achieved is a mystery given the way the entire union operates.

Structurally, WPR was set up in 2016 after the previous company was liquidated following a complex legal case to free itself from a suffocating commercial partnership.

In theory, WPR and its board run professional rugby, employing coaches and players, making commercial deals involving WP, the Stormers and Newlands Stadium.

In an ideal world they would get on with the business of running professional rugby and the WPRFU would concentrate on amateur rugby and managing its property portfolio.

But in Cape Town the lines have always been blurred. The WPRFU is a 100% shareholder of WPR. Although WPR has a separate board and has the leeway to make commercial decisions...