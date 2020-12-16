Nigeria's National Sports Festival Postponed Again

The ministry had in November announced the postponement of the Festival from December 3 - 18, to January 3 - 17, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The National Council on Sports (NCS) has approved the postponement of the National Sports Festival (NSF) again from January to February 14 - 28, 2021 in Edo State, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Gabriel Aduda, announced in Abuja.

The Council, under the leadership leadership of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, at a virtual NCS meeting on Tuesday unanimously agreed to the postponement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ministry had in November announced the postponement of the Festival from December 3 - 18, to January 3 - 17, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the new dates the fourth time the fiesta would be postponed.

The minister explained to the NCS that the postponement was because of the need to ensure better precautionary measures were taken against COVID-19, bearing in mind the expected influx of holiday makers during the festive period.

Mr Dare said the ministry, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the host state had all agreed to the postponement, in order to put in place all COVID-19 protocols.

NAN reports that the festival tagged 'EDO 2020' was originally mooted to hold in March 2020, but was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.