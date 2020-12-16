Nigeria: House Seeks Halt of 774,000 Jobs

16 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

Abuja — The House of Representatives yesterday asked the federal government to halt the take-off of the 774,000 special works programme scheduled to commence January 5 2021.

The House also asked the Ministry of Finance not to release the funds meant for the programme until some issues that affect the integrity of the programme are sorted out.

It further condemned the removal of the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mr. Mohammed Argungu, directing that he should be reinstated immediately.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, titled, 'Urgent need to stop the circumvention of due process by the federal/ ministry of labour and productivity in allocating the 774,000 in the special public works programme,' sponsored by Hon. Olajide Olatunbosun.

Moving the motion, Olatunbosun recalled that in October 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari, approved a Pilot Special Public Works Programme for the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to implement in eight states of the federation.

He noted that the Special Public Works in the Rural Areas is an employment intensive technique acquired and adapted by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) from one of the capacity-building collaborations with the International Labour Organisation (lLO) in the middle of the 1990s.

He also said the National Assembly appropriated a sum of N52bn in the 2020 fiscal year for the Special Public Works Programme out of which each beneficiary will be paid N20,000 per month over a period of three months.

He expressed concerns that if this programme is allowed to go ahead without following due process, a bad precedent would have been set for implementing programmes of this nature in the future as our institutions are gradually undermined.

In his contribution, Hon. Onofiok Luke said the decision of the government to sack the director-general of the NDE was ill-advised, adding that he stood for the right thing to be done and ensure that the programme succeeds.

He said there was the need to suspend the programme because there are silent issues which bother on the integrity of the legislature and the need to build institutions.

Luke asserted that the DG stood for what is right and the decision to remove him was ill-advised, adding that since the programme was initially supposed to take place in 2020, the money meant for it was provided for in the 2020 budget, and since it has been shifted to 2021, there was the need to suspend its implementation until there is provision made for it in the 2021 budget.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.