Nigeria: Katsina Boys - Group Holds Prayers for Safe Return of Students, Armed Forces

16 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP), on Tuesday, held a one-day national prayer session for the safe return of abducted Katsina students and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to the group, the best way to get the nation out of the clutches of agents of darkness hell-bent on bringing sorrows, tears and blood to Nigerians is to return to God.

While extending its thoughts and prayers to the families and relatives of the students, the NIFROP called on all Nigerians to join in this spiritual exercise against those undermining the peace of the country.

In a statement signed by National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, the group also hailed the proactive response of the military and other security agencies attempting to rescue the abducted children.

Heavily armed with the prayers of Nigerians, Bishop Garuba, however, expressed optimism that soon the kidnapped children shall reunite with their families.

Affirming its support for the Armed Forces, the inter-faith group, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to do likewise, providing useful information that would lead to the successful rescue of the abducted children.

