Swaziland: Condolences On the Passing of Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini of the Kingdom of Eswatini

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini. He has been a steadfast partner with the United States in working to combat the scourge of HIV, encourage good governance, strengthen a market-based economy, defend human rights, and raise up women, youth, and other disadvantaged groups in society. The United States stands with the people of Eswatini during this period of mourning.
