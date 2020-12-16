Liberia: NaFAA Launches U.S.$3 Million Fisheries Project

The Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority says the government of Liberia remains committed to sustainably managing the fisheries sector by employing the best management practices and ensuring a sustainable exploitation of resources.

Speaking Friday, December 11, 2020 during official launch of the Environmental Justice Foundation EU sponsored Communities for Fisheries Project held at Monrovia City Hall, Mrs. Emma MetiehGlassco disclosed government, through NaFAA is involved with local communities, organizing them into Collaborative Management Associations (CMAs).

Mrs. Glassco explains the CMAs are local artisanal fishermen institutions partnering with NaFAA in ensuring the sustainable management of the fisheries sector and reducing IUU fishing.

The NaFAA Director General who acknowledged the support from donors to the sector, especially, the European Union, stressed that the level of support and partnership with donors (European Union, among others) in addressing challenges facing the fisheries sector of Liberia is highly welcoming.

"The Communities for Fisheries Project is one project that demonstrates the interest of our partners and addresses one of the major challenges of our fisheries sector, the fight against IUU", she says.

She continues, "This project will create effective community co-management associations to secure legal and sustainable fisheries in Liberia with three million funding support from the European Union; the project will run for four years, 2020-2023, and has begun a new era of partnership between NaFAA and EJF."

She discloses that costal dwellers in Marshall (Margibi County), Robertsports (Grand Cape Mount County), Buchanan (Grand Bassa) and Grand Cess (Grand Kru) are expected to be direct beneficiaries of this program.

"this project will impact the lives of over 11,000 fisher folks, using some 4,000 canoes which directly support around 56,000 people including small-scale fishers, fish processors and Mongers whose livelihoods depend on improved and productive fish catch", DG Glassco explains.

She assures that NaFAA will provide every technical support needed and will ensure its oversight of the Project and also go beyond chairing the steering committee to include monitoring project deliverables, ensuring project timelines are met and the impact of the project is felt by the local population.

At the same time, Mrs. Glassco notes the project is expected to address Pillar Two of the Liberian Government Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) caption 3.4, section 3.4.1.6 which talks about improvement of fisheries in the country.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Environmental Justice Foundation, Steve Trent, based in the United Kingdom says they are prepared to work with the Government of Liberia through NaFAA for the overall development of the fisheries sector with communities' involvement.

Mr. Trent says they are also prepared to ensure success in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in Liberia for the benefit of local fishing communities.