Malawi: Central Region Chess to Prepare for National Championship With Mpilo Open

16 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Duncan Mlanjira

In preparation for the December 24 National Championship, the Central Region Chess League (CRCL) has organised a tournament at Kamuzu Institute for Sports on December 19-20, which has been sponsored Mpilo Mizere and other CRCL commitee members.

The two-day FIDE rated Mpilo Open will have 9 rounds with time control will be 1 hour per player per game 8am.

CRCL publicity secretary David Mawango said they are geared to represent Region well at the Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) National Championship.

"The Central Region chess fraternity is very grateful to Mpilo and the rest of the executive committee for coming up with this initiative so that we should prepare ourselves much better for the National Championship," he said.

Registration fees are K2,000 for CRCL members and K2,500 for those from other leagues.

Prizes include K40, 000 for the Gold medalist; K25,000 for Silver and K15,000 for Bronze.

There will also be prizes for 4th to 9th place, K10,000 for best lady player and K10,000 for the best junior.

Top players on schedule for CRCL are Candidate Master Alfred Chimthere, Ernest Matola, CM Petros Mfune, Khama Chindole, Richard Chiona Fishani Mwagomba and CM George Mwale.

For the ladies, its Woman Fide Master (WFM) Linda Jambo, WCM Ellen Mpinganjira, Tapiwa Banda, 14-year-old prodigy Sharon Kapende and rising star Priyasha Santosh may also cause some upsets.

Last year, Mpilo also sponsored a series of tournaments for CRCL -- Rapid Chess which were one of CRCL's development plans in order to expose and improve the overall level of play in the drive to produce highly-rated players on the international stage.

CM Chimthere, who is also CHESSM publicity secretary, dominated three of the tournaments.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.