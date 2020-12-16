Ghana: NBSSI Signs MOU With Partners to Create 39,000 Jobs

The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with four partners to create 39,000 jobs in the micro sector under the NBSSI/Mastercard Foundation Young Africa Works project.

The partnership is expected to propel economic growth at the micro-level of the economy where many Ghanaians work and help the youth to own businesses.

The partners who signed the MoU were Intelligent Capital, Ghana Tech Lab, She Hub and Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

At the ceremony, the Executive Director of the NBSSI, Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, said under the Young Africa Works Project, NBSSI envisages that effective collaboration with strategic partners would help many Ghanaians to create jobs to reduce the burden of unemployment on the government.

"This partnership comes with a package, our partners are going to help us train these young entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, help build their capacity, support and facilitate their access to mentorship programmes," she stated.

She hinted that NBSSI has successfully trained 1,763 apprentices out of which 528 have been given start-up kits under the Apprenticeship to Entrepreneurs (A2E) programme to start their businesses.

She added that the NBSSI has also conducted 104 boot camp training across 54 districts for 5,440 participants and has taken 3,636 through incubation training under the Innovation Creativity Entrepreneurship' (ICE) component of the project.

Also, a total number of 3,022 beneficiaries have been trained under its Micro-Small-and-Medium -Enterprises Business Acceleration (MBA), she said