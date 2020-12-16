Ghana: N&MC Inducts 49,576 Nurses, Midwives

The Nursing and Midwifery Council has held a virtual induction for 49, 576 Nurse Assistants, Nurses and Midwives who passed the licensing examinations conducted by the Council in 2019 and 2020.

This is the first time the Council has conducted the induction ceremony online and it was streamed live via the Council's YouTube Channel and its Facebook Account.

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, implored the nurses and midwives to "always remember that under these beautiful uniforms you are wearing today, are the people who have helped you to get here and the kind of people thus the need to develop the right attitude by providing competent, safe, prompt and efficient service for client delight."

He said the health system in the country was critical for national development, thus, the government would ensure that the right to health for all Ghanaians was guaranteed through an established health sector with a sustainable ability to deliver affordable, equitable and easily accessible health care.

Mr Agyeman-Manu noted that the government, would for the next four years, focus attention on health promotion and prevention as part of primary health care through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), adding, "Currently, the NHIS covers about 95% of our disease burden, including primary, secondary, and some tertiary care."

He promised that the government would deliver the largest healthcare infrastructure investment by any government in the last fifty years by undertaking Agenda 111 (previously Agenda 88) which the government envisioned to construct hospitals in districts without them, construct news regional hospitals for the new regions and rehabilitate existing ones.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Health, "Will work closely with the Ghana Medical and Dental Council to streamline the admission processes for foreign-trained doctors, support the development of traditional medicine and eliminate import duty on sanitary pads to improve health outcomes, particularly for girls."

On her part, Rev. Veronica Darko, Chairperson of the 14th Governing Board of the Council, advised the newly qualified practitioners to make hard work a fundamental pillar in their profession as they are entering one of the most difficult, diverse and demanding professions.

The Registrar of the Council, Mr. Felix Nyante also encouraged the new practitioners to maintain strong professional values -- selflessness, empathy, integrity and truth -- if they are going to be prosperous in their profession.

He urged them to participate actively in continuous professional development programmes, postgraduate programmes and specialization.

In 2019 the following category of practitioners qualified; Nurses, 8,903, Midwives, 5,515 and Nurse Assistants, 10,727.

In 2020 the following category of practitioners qualified; Nurses, 11,624, Midwives, 5,515 and Nurse Assistants, 6,457.

Eighteen awards were presented to deserving practitioners who excelled in the licensing examinations.