Cameroon: North West - Military Chief, Population Steps Up Collaboration During Operational Control

The increasing collaboration between Defense and Security forces and the population in the face of the ongoing socio-political and security crisis in the North West region has been strengthened during an Operational Control outing that took the Commander of the 5th Joint Military Region, Brigadier General Nka Valere to Menchum and Donga Mantung Divisions from December 11-13, 2020. The visiting Commander traveled to far away, Furu Awa, Fungom, and Ndu Sub Divisions with a special, moral boosting message from the heirarchy of Defense and security forces. ; battling those who have taken up arms against the state. He saluted their sacrifices and commitment to help normally return to communities that have suffered pain and frustrations with killings, kidnappings and threats that do not help matters for the teaching and learning process.

The human face of the Defense and security forces was evident in Furu Awa when Brigadier General, Nka Valere featured some gifts of food items and didactic materials to inhabitants, pupils and students. He promised special prizes for the best pupils and students of the municipality and inspired the population to increase collaboration with Defence and security Forces as the gateway to stay safe and enhance local development. in Fungom Sub Division, the population acknowledged the good works of the military with bridges constructed to facilitate movement. Over in Ndu sub Division; Defense and security forces were hailed for front line infrastructural and security actions that have helped the effective resumption of schools for the 2020/2021 academic year. It was against this backdrop that the Commander of the 5th Joint Military Region retired from Ndu with the traditional title of 'Tav Ngiri' or better still, the 'king of Warriors'.

In the short and longer of it, , traditional and municipal authorities of the areas visited; showcased gratitude with 'Thank you' messages for Defence and security forces whose presence increasingly inspires hope for the protection of of people and property. That is perhaps, why they appealed for more security control posts and reinforcements in areas yet to be free from attacks. Brigadier General, Nka Valere dropped curtains on the outing with a commitment that Defense and security forces will not relent from their mission to ensure hope and protection of people and property