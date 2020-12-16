Cameroon: North West - Archbishop Impressed By CMA Growth

Enlarged Executive of Catholic Men's Association examines sustainability projects, commits to promote peace, reconciliation.

"The miraculous growth of the Catholic Men's Association, (CMA) in recent years is a blessing and a plus for the evangelisation mission of the church". That is how His Grace, Andrew Nkea, Archbishop of Bamenda sized up the activities of the CMA on November 13, 2020. The event was a courtesy visit by National Executive members of the Association; ahead of their third enlarged National Executive session in Bamenda from November 13-15, 2020. The Archbishop urged the Okie-Johnson- led CMA to help Christians take control of their communities because the spiritual strength of the CMA can transform the nation. Archbishop Andrew Nkea also announced a plot for the CMA Archdiocesan Secretariat in Bamenda and efforts towards sustainability projects to keep the association alive.

The enlarged national executive session that followed at the neighborhood of the Pastoral center featured deliberations on the imminent 6th CMA National Congress in Yaounde from July 9-11, 2021, fundraising for the erection of the CMA National Secretariat in Molyko-Buea, sustainability projects, CMA spiritual documents, the newly adopted CMA electoral code etc. "Building bridges of peace and reconciliation" was the theme of the session.

Setting the tone, the National President of the CMA, Okie Johnson inspired members to intensify their trust in God in challenging times like this with COVID-19 and the socio-political crisis not helping matters across the country. He stressed the need for prayers towards peace and reconciliation in families and the nation. Members were cheered for sacrifices in times of multiple challenges and sounded off about members who excel as men of honour and integrity in the image of St. Joseph. The Bamenda session assembled delegates from 10 of the 17 member Dioceses. The inception of the Catholic Men's association is traced back to twenty seven years.