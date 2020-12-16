Cameroon: Album Launch - Evangelism Through Music

An upcoming artist known as EB launched an album titled "Tu es un asile pour moi" on December 13, 2020 in Yaounde which seeks to bring people closer to God.

Edmond Bateky, with stage name EB has taken his first official steps into music by launching his first album titled "Tu es un asile pour moi". This was during a concert organised at the Bastos Music Laboratory on December 13, 2020 in Yaounde. The 28-year-old artist, through the eight tracts of the album has come to strengthen his evangelism mission.

It was not just a moment of communion between the artist and the audience who massively responded present but also an opportunity to draw persons closer to God. He started with the sound, "Tu es un asile pour moi" which was warmly received by the audience. EB and his three-woman choir succeeded to get everyone to cover their eyes and digest the cold and sweet melody. The artist further moved the audience via the soothing melody of his saxophone. One would say a loyal disciple of iconic saxophone player, the late Manu Dibango. He blew the instrument so well that hopes for better days when it comes to playing instruments were rekindled. His strength in this domain is however not a thing of today. He started playing the piano when he was just five years old and grew to be Chief Orchestra of "Collége Vogt" in Yaounde during his secondary school days.

"Bégnes nye", the second tempo performed by the artist got everyone on their feet. It was a dance rhythm and a platform for fans to sweat out of joy. The last two songs, which are completely instrumental, left many spellbound and wanting for more. The conviviality between the artist and his band was impeccable. He connected with the crew as though he was in a prayer session with his God and was accompanied by trumpeters of the good news. One would not imagine that "Tu es un asile pour moi" is a project conceived and realised in just six months due to the quality of its messages and the strength of its rhythms backed by a thrilling presentation. He later got in to the core of the album launch by signing CD's which were sold at the prize of FCFA 2,000.

Taking to the press, EB said he wants to see people depend on God for help. "We are living because of God and if you want to succeed in life you must commit everything to Him," he stated before opining that "if we want to count on our personal strength, we cannot succeed". Apart from being a master in making people connect with God, EB is a management controller by profession.