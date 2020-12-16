Gambia: Cassa Sport Stuns Berewuleng in Friendly

15 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Cassa Sport on Saturday defeated Berewuleng 2-1 in an international friendly match played at the Brikama Box Mini Stadium.

The Brikama based-club opened the scores in the first half after their brilliant performance.

The Senegalese premier side responded back an equalizer but to no avail thus the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Berewuleng.

Upon resumption of the match, Cassa Sport regrouped themselves and piled heavy pressure on Berewuleng, creating several goal scoring opportunities.

The Senegalese Premier leveled the scores after the interval before netting their second goal in the dying minutes to secure a slender victory over the Brikama based- club.

The friendly match was part of Cassa Sport's preparations for the 2020-2021 Senegalese Premier League set to begin soon.

