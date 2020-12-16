Gambia: It's Time to Reclaim Our Wetlands From Salt Water Intrusion!

15 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Dante Alighieri

Saltwater intrusion is one of the most important water quality problems in coastal aquifers, especially in areas with increased water demands.

In a nutshell, saltwater intrusion is the flow of seawater flowing inland in freshwater aquifers.

It is a fact that most of the coastal communities and parts of North Bank and Central River Regions relied heavily on groundwater as their main source of fresh water for domestic, industrial and agricultural purposes. Therefore, saving out wetlands from saltwater intrusion is move in the right direction.

Statistics shows that as the world's population continues to grow at an alarming rate, fresh water supplies are constantly being depleted, bringing with it issues such as saltwater intrusion and increasing the importance of groundwater monitoring, management, and conservation.

Meanwhile, President Barrow has announced his government's plans to launch two projects with a combined $85 million projects designed to reclaim rice fields overtaken by salts in CRR.

However, the move, he said, is part of his government's commitment to boost agricultural production and productivity in the country.

These projects could not have come at a better time than now, when most of our wetlands have been overrun by salt water intrusion. It is a race against time to reclaim some of our wetlands from salt water intrusion.

We also call on government to put in place concrete measures to address the issue, as it increasingly affecting local farming communities.

Once these wetlands and rice fields become affected by salt water intrusion, it becomes absolutely difficult to support the crop production and other domestic uses.

We must reiterate here that agriculture is a key contributor to the country's GDP and currently employ a significant number of Gambians. Therefore, investing in agriculture development is not only a wise decision, but a move to ensure the country's food self-sufficiency drive. There is need to priorities agriculture for the future, as Gambia used to be a bastion when it comes to rice production. And the country can still go back to its glorious days in agric production.

Let's collectively fight against saltwater intrusion to boost agricultural production. We therefore commend the president for his foresight in conceiving such a brilliant move, to save out wetlands from salt water intrusion. We therefore look forward to the actual implementation of these projects.

"Dance with the waves, move with the sea, let the rhythm of the water set your soul free."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.