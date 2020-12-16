Gambia: OIC to Construct Over 50km of Roads

As preparations intensify ahead of the much-anticipated hosting of mega OIC summitto be held in 2022, the local organizing committee is spearheading road construction projects to ease traffic congestion ahead of the confab.

A total of 56km of roads will be constructed and some of these long stretched include: Sukuta- Willingkama, Brufut-Ghana Town; Touba Sanchaba road-Kerr Serign-Sukuta camping and shorter ones like the Kanifing Hospital to GTMI and the Rev J.C. Faye roads amongst 20 other designated points

Mr Imded Gharbi, manager of Pan-Arab Consultants' Engineers (PACE), the consultancy firm in collaboration with National Roads Authority (NRA), explained that the design is taking some time because it is being constructed in the urban area and the specific character of each of the 20 sections must be taken into consideration as it determines what kind of road to be built.

The donor for the project, he added, is Saudi Fund and the total budget for the road is about 50 million dollars

"The design for the roads is to be completed by end 2020 and tenders for the project in 2021.The project is scheduled to start in March of 2021 and would be completed in 12 months after start."

According to him, the timeframe for the design is 30 years, but as 'you know, every road structure shall be subject to maintenance every 7 to 8 years to make some serious intervention for the road.'

Mr Momodou Senghore, managing director of National Roads Authority shared some concerns as to why the project hasn't started.

Senghore states that illegal structures like a pole and pipes surfacing and some properties encroaching on the land is a stumbling block, adding that the corona virus pandemic too slowed down their work.

"The road is to possess a drainage system and sidewalks amongst others" he added.

Regarding the safety of the roads, he said, that zebra crossings and speed ramps would be constructed where necessary.

Mrs Binta Sidibe, chairperson of the local organising committee said it is their responsibility to see how the project progresses.

Sidibe explained further that as a body they couldn't sit down in the confines of their offices to judge, thus going on site regularly to view the process and concerns of the roads.

She explained that the roads are being built for easy access for the guests to the summit and other places.

"According to the NRA within the KMC area, we have 300km of unpaved road so if we are going to have 56km out of it, I think it will be going for our development agenda." she added.