Gambia: Lamin Jallow Scores First Goal for Vicenza Virtus

Scorpions winger, Lamin Jallow scored his first goal and also provided an assist for his Italian Serie B (Second Division) side L.R. Vicenza Virtus during their 3-2 away win over Pescara in their week-eleven fixtures of the Italian Serie B played at the Stadion Adriatico-Giovanni Cornacchia on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Gambian international registered his goal in the 25th minute of the game.

Jallow who made an impressive performance for his side provided the assist for Ricardo Meggiorini's leveler in the 7th minute.

Pescara opened the scoring in the 2nd minute of the game through L. Memushaj.

Dalmonte scored Vicenza third and winning goal in the 69th minute while C. Galano scored Pescara second goal in the 71st minute.

The Gambian international was handed a starting role and dedicated his goal to Italian legend Paolo Rossi.

"Today's victory is for Paolo; the goal is dedicated to him. I'm happy with my performance and very happy that my first goal with the White and Red shirt came today," Jallow quoted as saying on Fallaboweh.

He further said that it was very hard for him not playing for over two months.

The victory has moved Vicenza Virtus to 14th position with 12 points, while Pescara sits 18th position with 7 points after eleven matches.