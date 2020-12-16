Gambia: Sports Minister Lays Over D9 Million Mini-Stadium Foundation Stone in Janjanbureh

The minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a mini-stadium worth D9 million in Janjanbureh, Central River Region.

The construction of the stadium is fully funded by the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS).

The 9-million-dalasi stadium is expected to be completed within 6 months.

The latest was the third laying of a foundation stone for mini stadiums in the country and the second in CRR.

Kafuta in Kombo East, West Coast Region; Fulabantang in Lower Fulladu West and Janjanbureh in the Central River Region are the respective beneficiaries.

According to the ministry, similar projects will soon follow suit.

According to the Ministry Badjie, the initiative is part of his ministry's effort in the decentralising sports development in the country.