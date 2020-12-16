Gambia: Sports Minister Lays Over D9 Million Mini-Stadium Foundation Stone in Janjanbureh

15 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a mini-stadium worth D9 million in Janjanbureh, Central River Region.

The construction of the stadium is fully funded by the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS).

The 9-million-dalasi stadium is expected to be completed within 6 months.

The latest was the third laying of a foundation stone for mini stadiums in the country and the second in CRR.

Kafuta in Kombo East, West Coast Region; Fulabantang in Lower Fulladu West and Janjanbureh in the Central River Region are the respective beneficiaries.

According to the ministry, similar projects will soon follow suit.

According to the Ministry Badjie, the initiative is part of his ministry's effort in the decentralising sports development in the country.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.