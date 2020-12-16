Botswana: Football Hit Hard By Covid-19

15 December 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) acting technical director, Dr Carolin Braun says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected football activities.

Speaking at Botswana Tertiary Student Sport Association (BOTESSA) preliminary coaching course on Tuesday, Dr Braun said football constituents had experienced challenges and unpredictable circumstances this year.

"But we cannot just fold our arms.

At the same time we had to follow all the COVID-19 protocols because the cases are escalating in Botswana. But as football we can still do something like conducting courses such as this one," she said.

Dr Braun said both BFA and BOTESSA had a partnership, adding that they desired to have more coaching courses. She said the preliminary coaching course was a pathway, adding that the coaching pathway was like a pyramid as massive participation was inevitable.

Furthermore, she noted that the course was a foundation for the coaches to grow and acquire other licenses.

BOTESSA president, Keorapetse Setlhare said the preliminary course would leave a lasting legacy in the affiliates as it would produce quality athletes. He said their desire was for athletes to compete both internationally and regionally and bring positive results for the country.

"The course came at the right time, and I am confident that next year we will start in a very good position given that our coaches are now capacitated," he said.

Setlhare said BFA and BOTESSA had a common understanding of the development of the game hence they signed a memorandum of understanding in 2017 aimed at working together and coming up with a possible solution of solving all the challenges in the game.

He said one objective of their collaboration with BFA was to harmonise the developmental programme.

"BFA runs clinics for us, they offer us facilities for our activities, and I want to thank the acting technical director for her continued support," he said.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.