South Africa: Western Cape to Appeal Blanket Ban On Garden Route Beaches As Holiday Season Kicks Off

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

In an unsurprising move, the Western Cape government will be appealing to the national government to review the blanket closure of Garden Route beaches over the holidays. Beach season traditionally kicks off on 16 December and the premier believes it will be a 'test' of the province's enforcement efforts.

"We need to make sure that we have a safe festive season," said Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on the eve of the start of the 2020 holiday season, where beach attendance is going to be a bit different.

On Tuesday, 15 December, Winde and Dr Keith Cloete, head of the provincial health department, briefed the media on the latest Covid-19 update, but attention quickly shifted to the closure of beaches along the Garden Route.

On Monday evening, during his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the Garden Route a hotspot, closing beaches and public parks from 16 December to 3 January.

Festive season beach ban for Eastern Cape and Garden Route as Ramaphosa tightens Covid-19 regulations

While Winde welcomed the differential approach, instead of a blanket lockdown, he did not agree with the closure of beaches on the Garden Route, which includes holiday towns such as George, Knysna...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

