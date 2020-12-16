South Africa: Veld Circles Are Creating Custodians of Cape Town's Biodiversity

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dian Spear

Dr Caitlin von Witt's message is clear: 'If you want to support the most biodiversity, you should support local biodiversity.' Through the FundaFynbos project, she is educating Capetonians about indigenous plants and encouraging them to plant them at home.

Cape Town has been named the biodiversity capital of the world, but sadly also the extinction capital of the world. Of the city's 19 veld types, six are found only in Cape Town. Dr Caitlin von Witt says this unique diversity is partly the result of the varying climate, topography and soils.

Gardeners monitor one of the fynbos circles. (Photo: Caitlin von Witt)

In partnership with the City of Cape Town, FynbosLIFE has created two veld circles so far as part of the FundaFynbos project to showcase two of Cape Town's endemic and endangered veld types: Peninsula Granite Fynbos and Cape Flats Dune Strandveld.

The 1,000m2 Fynbos Circle is on the Grootboschkloof green belt in Constantia and the 1,000m2 Strandveld Circle is on the edge of Zandvlei in Muizenberg. Von Witt says they "have been planted to show what can be done" and have been made "accessible and fun". They "are intended to bring us back to nature by creating immersive...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

