South Africa: Early Christmas Gift for Tito Mboweni As Court Shoots Down Wage Increases for Public Servants

analysis

The Labour Appeal Court has ruled that the last leg of the 2018 wage agreement, which proposes inflation-busting salary increases for 1.2 million public servants, is unlawful and contradicts the Constitution.

The controversial decision by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to not award inflation-beating salary increases to public servants in 2020 - under the last leg of the 2018 wage agreement - has been backed by the Labour Appeal Court.

The court in Johannesburg has ruled that the enforcement of the wage agreement is unlawful and contradicts sections 213 and 215 of the Constitution because the government can no longer afford to pay salary increases to 1.2 million public servants.

This is a major victory for Mboweni, who wants to implement wage freezes for public servants over the next three years to slash government spending by R300-billion and bring ballooning state debt under control. The wage bill for public servants is out of control; it exploded from R154-billion in 2006 to R639-billion in 2020 - becoming the largest component of government expenditure. In the wage freeze endeavour, Mboweni is supported by Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu.

The court ruling has reinforced the government's powers and discretion to enter into...