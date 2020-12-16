South Africa: Early Christmas Gift for Tito Mboweni As Court Shoots Down Wage Increases for Public Servants

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The Labour Appeal Court has ruled that the last leg of the 2018 wage agreement, which proposes inflation-busting salary increases for 1.2 million public servants, is unlawful and contradicts the Constitution.

The controversial decision by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to not award inflation-beating salary increases to public servants in 2020 - under the last leg of the 2018 wage agreement - has been backed by the Labour Appeal Court.

The court in Johannesburg has ruled that the enforcement of the wage agreement is unlawful and contradicts sections 213 and 215 of the Constitution because the government can no longer afford to pay salary increases to 1.2 million public servants.

This is a major victory for Mboweni, who wants to implement wage freezes for public servants over the next three years to slash government spending by R300-billion and bring ballooning state debt under control. The wage bill for public servants is out of control; it exploded from R154-billion in 2006 to R639-billion in 2020 - becoming the largest component of government expenditure. In the wage freeze endeavour, Mboweni is supported by Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu.

The court ruling has reinforced the government's powers and discretion to enter into...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.