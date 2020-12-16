South Africa's Queer Foreign Policy - the Failed Bastion of African Human Rights

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Giuseppe Rajkumar Guerandi

South Africa has been a trailblazer on the continent and the world in its progressive queer-related legislation. It is tragic, then, to see the overwhelming dissonance between these principles on paper and the strategies employed in its largely mute foreign policy.

Trigger warning: reference to the violent event of "corrective" sexual assault is made in this piece despite my awareness that it is an incredibly problematic and inherently oppressive term. This was done purely due to linguistic limitations and for general comprehensibility.

In 1996, South Africa became the first country in the world to legally enshrine the protection of queer bodies into its liberal, post-apartheid Constitution. In 2006, the nation became the fifth in the world to legalise same-sex marriage, generally considered the entry-level indicator for national progressiveness but revolutionary at the time.

In both legislative realms, and in progressive queer-related legislation in general, South Africa has been a trailblazer on the continent and the world over. It is tragic, then, to observe the overwhelming dissonance between these local pro-queer principles on paper and the strategies employed in its largely mute foreign policy. It is worse, still, to consider that these queer-friendly positions have barely translated into a permeation of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.