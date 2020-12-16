South Africa's Queer Foreign Policy - the Failed Bastion of African Human Rights

opinion

South Africa has been a trailblazer on the continent and the world in its progressive queer-related legislation. It is tragic, then, to see the overwhelming dissonance between these principles on paper and the strategies employed in its largely mute foreign policy.

Trigger warning: reference to the violent event of "corrective" sexual assault is made in this piece despite my awareness that it is an incredibly problematic and inherently oppressive term. This was done purely due to linguistic limitations and for general comprehensibility.

In 1996, South Africa became the first country in the world to legally enshrine the protection of queer bodies into its liberal, post-apartheid Constitution. In 2006, the nation became the fifth in the world to legalise same-sex marriage, generally considered the entry-level indicator for national progressiveness but revolutionary at the time.

