Zimbabwean Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Gets Back His Lawyer and His Passport

One of Chin'ono's lawyers, Doug Coltart, said the defence team was elated that Beatrice Mtetwa had been reinstated as the lead attorney.

Zimbabwean journalist and documentary filmmaker Hopewell Chin'ono's lead defence attorney, Beatrice Mtetwa, has been reinstated to represent the prominent scribe after a lower court had barred her from representing Chin'ono on charges of contempt of court.

High court Judge Happias Zhou also ordered the magistrate who was presiding over Chin'ono's case to recuse himself when the journalist's trial starts on January 18.

Magistrate Ngoni Nduna in September barred Mtetwa from representing Chin'ono in court after he ruled in favour of prosecutors who had alleged that she had posted messages of court proceedings on her Facebook account; charges that Mtetwa denied, saying she did not have a Facebook account.

During the hearing at the magistrates' court, Chin'ono had told the court that the Facebook page "Beatrice Mtetwa and the Rule of Law" was created by US filmmaker Lorie Conway to promote the documentary on Mtetwa's work that he co-produced, adding that messages posted on that page had nothing to do with Mtetwa but were being managed by the producers of the documentary film.

Zhou ruled that there was no...