Ghana: Minority Protests 'Stolen Election Verdict' ... but Majority Disagrees

15 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

The Minority caucus in Parliament yesterday protested what they believe is a "stolen election verdict" and to "mourn the death of Ghana's democracy"

by wearing black and red attire.

The opposition NDC has indicated it was unwilling to accept the "fictionalised" and "flawed"results of the December 7 presidential election.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on December 9, 2020, declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winner of the presidential race, having polled 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.595 per cent of valid votes cast, to ward off challenge from his closest contender, former President Mahama, who had 6,214,889 votes, representing 47.366 per cent.

After the declaration, the Commission, in a statement corrected the total valid votes cast from 13,434,574 to 13,119,460, but said that did not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the EC Chairperson.

On the parliamentary front, the EC said the NPP had won 137 seats and NDC 136 seats in the 275-member House with an independent Member of Parliament (MP), and one seat pending.

The NDC, however, maintains it has won at least 138 seats to form the majority caucus of the next parliament, scheduled to be sworn-in on January 7, 2021.

Speaking in an interview with journalists yesterday, the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee and MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the opposition party was gearing up to form the next majority in the House.

"We have our candidate for Speaker, we have our candidate for first deputy speaker and we have our candidates to chair the various Committees of the House. We will not accept anything short of a majority for the NDC," he said.

According to Mr Ablakwa, who was re-elected, the NDC would not accept the election results because it was an attack on the sovereign will of the electorate and undermined Ghana's credentials as beacon of democracy on the African continent.

He said "we want that to be very clear that is why we are adorned in black suits to mourn the state of Ghana's democracy. We have an electoral commissioner who keeps changing figures and as we speak, we do not know what figure she is working with or going to gazette".

But, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the outgoing NPP MP for Adentan, said the NDC must learn governance lessons from the NPP and head to the court to challenge the results as the party did when it felt cheated at the polls in 2012.

That decision, Mr Asamoa said helped the NPP to win the 2016 elections with resounding margins because the electorate recognised the value of using laid down channels to seek redress and was rewarded.

He said "Now, what is stopping my colleagues from the other side from emulating our example by resorting to the Supreme Court if they have any doubt? The NDC must produce data that demonstrates that they have won an election since you do not win an election with your mouth."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.