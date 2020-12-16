Ghana: 'Knockout Covid-19' Boxing Extravaganza December 24

ACE Power Boxing Promotions will on December 24 stage a fight night dubbed "Knockout COVID-19" as part of efforts to 'resurrect' boxing in the country since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Scheduled for the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, the event according to organisers, will also provide a platform for budding boxing talents to display their talents.

Organisers, Ace Power Promotions earlier scheduled a boxing extravaganza on November 29 but was called off due to the Ghana Boxing Authority's inability to test boxers ahead of the event.

The upcoming Christmas eve fight night, according to Public Relations Officer for Ace Power Promotions, Mr Prince Dornu-Leiku, will meet all the medical and safety requirements to be able to put up the promotion.

"We are ready to resume boxing in the country and fans should expect one of the best organisations and fight nights in the country," he stated.

Pairings for the night will include a super lightweight contest between Robert Quaye and Tackie Annan, while Alfred Lamptey and Edward Kambasa square off in a featherweight contest.

Daniel Aduku will face off with Sani Yidana Kugblie in a super welterweight contest, while Holy Dorgbetor and Billy Quaye slug it out in a featherweight contest.

A super middleweight contest would feature Prince Oko Nartey and Prince Tetteh with John Dugu and debutant Ahmed Abdula facing off in the light heavyweight contest.

There would also be a heavyweight contest between Ishmael Djan and Yakubu Alidu, and a super welterweight fight between Isaac Aryee and Kofi Ansah Raymond.

A bantamweight contest would be fought between Amadu Seidu and Michael Decardi-Nelson.

It promises to be a great night of boxing to usher in the Christmas festivities.