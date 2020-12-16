Eritrea: Nuew Organized Seminar (Virtual) to Members in Europe

Asmara — The President of the National Union of Eritrean Women Ms. Tek'a Tesfamicael on 12 December conducted a seminar in a virtual format to members in Europe.

The seminar was focused on the objective situation of the homeland and the region, mission of the new era and union programs for 2021 as well as on the role of the union and members in the national economic program.

At the seminar over 400 members including managing directors of union branches and heads of sub-branches in 50 cities of nine European countries participated.