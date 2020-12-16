Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria's New Cases Rise Again As Country Records Second Highest Figure

Pixabay
(file photo).
16 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Nigeria had an average of 500 daily cases in the last two weeks.

Nigeria reported 758 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its second-highest daily number since it recorded its first case of the virus in February.

The number is over 300 per cent higher than the 201 cases recorded the previous day and came four days after the country recorded its highest daily figure of 796. The previous record before the 796 was the 745 reported on June 19.

In nearly two weeks, daily cases in the country averaged 500 for the first time since the pandemic reached Nigeria in late February.

The total number of infections in the country is now 74,132.

Lagos and Abuja are the hardest hit cities and again had the highest numbers on Tuesday.

Three deaths were also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the country's total fatalities to 1,200.

Meanwhile, of the over 74,000 infections recorded in Nigeria, 66,494 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Hospitalisation has also been on the rise as active cases in the country rose sharply from about 3,000 to over 5,000 due to rise in new infections.

This is according to an update Tuesday night by Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The 758 new cases were reported from 19 states - FCT (305), Lagos (152), Kaduna (103), Bauchi (44), Gombe (35), Plateau (31), Rivers (17), Sokoto (15), Kwara (13), Kano (9), Ebonyi (8), Ogun (5), Osun (5), Oyo (4), Edo (4), Anambra (4), Bayelsa (2), Ekiti (1), and Taraba (1).

Again, Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria's capital and the country's commercial hub, led with 305 and 152 new cases respectively - more than half of the total.

Bracing for a second wave, the Nigerian government has ordered the reopening of all isolation and treatment centres in the country.

Nigeria has so far tested over 840,000 of its 200 million population for the virus.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has also advised Nigerians to suspend their Christmas and New Year travels to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigeria Gets U.S.$1.5 Billion Covid-19 Recovery Stimulus Package
How Covid-19 Has Impacted Nigeria's Healthcare Sector
Nigerian Economy on Edge As Govt Warns of New Covid-19 Wave
Covid-19 Further Exposes Inequalities in Global Financial Systems
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.