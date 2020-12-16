Nigeria: UI Clinic Closed Over Confirmed Covid-19 Case

15 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The clinic had been closed for seven days following a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Authorities of the University of Ibadan (UI) have urged members of the community not to panic over a confirmed COVID-19 case attended to at the University Clinic.

The spokesperson for the university, Olatunji Oladejo, said in a statement on Tuesday that UI Clinic had been closed for seven days following a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Mr Oladejo said there was no panic in UI contrary to the news of palpable fear in the university making the rounds.

He said: "The University of Ibadan community and the general public are hereby informed that a client who was first seen on 10th Dec. and later admitted in the University Health Service (UHS), also known as Jaja Clinic, overnight of 13/14 December tested positive to COVID-19.

"The Oyo State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was notified immediately.

"Accordingly, the centre inspected the premises (Jaja Clinic), and made the following recommendations:

"Disinfection/Decontamination of premises which has been done, Follow-up of all those who had contact with the client by the EOC; and Closure of the clinic from 4.00p.m. of 15 December, 2020 for a seven day period."

Mr Oladejo said the reopening of the University Clinic would be subject to review by the Oyo State Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

He further said, "beyond closure, the EOC is working with the UHS (Jaja Clinic) to ensure that all processes for safe work are put in place.

"NHIS enrollees may access care at the Eleyele Police Clinic during the closure.

"Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positive fellow is being attended to and there should be no panic."

Mr Oladejo enjoined members of the university community to stay safe by observing all recommended precautions to prevent disease and promote health.

NAN gathered the COVID-19 patient is among over 10 professors vying for the post of the 13th Vice Chancellor of the university.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

