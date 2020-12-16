Nigeria-Focused Energy Firm Closes $8.5 Million Investment Round

Since its inception in 2015, Oolu says it has sold over 60,000 solar home systems to customers in West Africa.

A leading solar distributor in West Africa, Oolu, has closed a $8.5 million Series B investment round led by independent renewable energy developer, RP Global.

A statement by the company Tuesday said additional participating investors included Persistent Energy Capital, Shell-seeded impact investor All On, Gaia Impact Fund, and DPI Energy Ventures.

Oolu's mission is to provide affordable energy access to rural and peri-urban customers in West Africa.

Since its inception in 2015, the company said it has sold over 60,000 solar home systems to customers in the region.

In addition to a large distribution and service network, Oolu employs over 250 full-time employees and is run by a Dakar-based management team of whom 50 per cent are women.

With this investment, Oolu says it will expand its core product offering to meet the needs of its current and future customers and further develop its operations in West Africa.

In his remarks, Dan Rosa, CEO and co-founder of Oolu, said: "The strength of our business and industry during a challenging global pandemic has demonstrated the value that customers see in our products and service. RP Global's financial expertise and experience in managing renewable energy businesses will enable us to accelerate our growth. All On's unparalleled knowledge of the renewable energy sector in Nigeria will help us to further adapt our business to meet customers' needs. In addition, we are excited to continue our successful collaboration with current investors especially Persistent Energy Capital."

Leo Schiefermueller, Director of RP Global Africa, noted: "We are looking forward to working with the most promising solar home systems provider in West Africa. Having found a partner with such an efficient structure and excellent management, makes us optimistic that this will be our greatest venture in Africa to date. The fantastic team at Oolu is prepared to lead the company towards a whole new level of success and growth in all areas of one of Africa's most important challenges - 'access to energy'."

All On Investment Manager, Afolabi Akinrogunde, added: "Oolu Solar's operational expertise, geographical spread in West Africa, flexibility and efficiency has earned the company a leadership position in solar home systems distribution. Their success across the region and Nigeria gives All On the confidence that this investment will further enhance our commitment to enabling the deployment of affordable off- grid power solutions in the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole."

Oolu is a for-profit, social impact company operating in five West African countries: Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

On its part, RP Global is a developer and independent power producer that draws its expertise from over 30 years of experience in the renewable energy sector. RP Global's international team is active in Europe, South America, and Africa: Austria, Spain, Portugal, Croatia, France, Poland, Peru, Argentina, Tanzania and Nigeria.