Zimbabwe: Pair in Court for Murdering, Stealing Employer's Property

16 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

Two murder suspects in the killing of their employer Tuesday appeared at the High Court in Harare seeking bail.

The two, Makore Chibowa and Trust Skala, were employees of the now deceased Godfrey Jaure on Farm 10 Dunedine in Epworth, Harare where they allegedly committed the gruesome act with co-accused Emmanuel Antonio.

It is in the state's case that the trio hatched a plan to rob Jaure.

They proceeded to equip themselves with metal bars, logs, knife and an axe.

The suspects went during the night to the deceased's farmhouse where they found him in the dining room.

They allegedly stabbed him twice with a knife on his chest and also tied him firmly with a wire on his neck before breaking his leg with the axe.

The robbers are said to have taken the body of the deceased to the other dining room where they covered it with sacks and two drums before taking some of his belongings.

Relatives of the deceased who tried to contact him failed to get through as he was not reachable on his mobile phone, prompting them to go to his home where they found him dead.

Police in Epworth were informed and investigations conducted led to the arrest of Emanuel Antonio who implicated the other two co-accused.

The High Court has since dismissed bail appeal citing the seriousness of the offence and the overwhelming evidence against the suspects.

In denying them bail, the presiding judge also noted that the accused resided in the same area with witnesses and could interfere with the witnesses.

"Due to the seriousness of the offence, overwhelming evidence and the strength of the state case, there is no guarantee that the accused would stand trial.

"The accused are facing serious charges that can attract a lengthy period of incarceration if convicted.

"This can act as an incentive for the accused to abscond and not stand trial and thereby jeopardising the interest of justice.

"The witnesses and the accused stay in the same neighbourhood; the accused can influence the witnesses to change their incriminating evidence.

"Furthermore, their bail applications have been dismissed on that the other missing property has not yet been recovered hence their release from police custody could have the accused destroy the exhibit."

