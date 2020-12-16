Nigeria: Niger Delta Youths Mandate Govt to Release Tompolo's Confiscated Property

16 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adeola Badru

Youths in the Niger-Delta area of Nigeria have called on the Federal Government to immediately release the confiscated property of the former Niger-Delta leader, Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo).

The call, according to a statement made available to Vanguard on Wednesday, by the President, Odimodi Youth Movement, Com. Edisemi Akin Disi, Tompolo's confiscated property and companies are yet to be released by the appropriate authorities, adding that the singular act has infringed and defeated the court judgement passed by Justice Buba.

The statement recalled that Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court, Lagos, declared Niger-Delta former militant leader, Oweizide Ekpemupolo discharged and acquitted over N45.9bn fraud on July, 15, 2020.

The statement read further: "As a youth leader in the Niger-Delta, I have objectively observed and reviewed the situation of things in the Niger-Delta and the Ijaw Nation."

"I recalled that Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court, Lagos declared Niger-Delta former militant leader, Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo discharged and acquitted over N45.9bn fraud on July, 15th, 2020."

"I observed that Tompolo's confiscated properties and companies are yet to be released by the appropriate authorities and the singular act has infringed and defeated the court judgement passed by Justice Buba."

"I call on President Buhari to prevail on the appropriate authorities including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to hand over property earlier seized from Tompolo and his company in order to promote the rule of law, fairness and justice."

"I also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to see and treat Chief Ekpemupolo as a law abiding citizen of Nigeria but not as a second class citizen because he is not from the North," the statement ended.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.