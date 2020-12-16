Liberia: Bong Sen. Elect Expresses Sadness Over Kokoyah Mudslide

Bong County — Bong County Senator elect, Deputy House Speaker Prince KermueMoye has expressed regret over the demises of four person at a gold mine in Kokoyah District.

Recently, four person died as a result of a mudslide in David Dean Town,Kokoyah District.

The four persons had gotten into a pit to dig gold but instead a misunderstanding reportedly ensue in the same pit which resulted to the mudslide.

"The news from Kokoyah, regarding four of our citizens who met their untimely demise at a gold mine, is totally devastating and unfortunate! We wish to extend our deepest condolence to their respective families" he lamented.

Moye recalls that a similar unfortunate situation happened in Jorquelleh District #3 a few months back which led to the loss of lives.

He pledged his commitment to working with relevant authorities in finding another means of hustle for young people in the County.

"As we take our seat at the Liberian senate next year, we must begin to work with the relevant authorities or stakeholders in making sure these kinds of unfortunate situations come to an end and subsequently begin to find other ways to help our young people"

The Bong County lawmaker prays that God grant the family members solace and peacefully rest their souls, and life everlasting shine on them.

Meanwhile, a Bong County citizen based in the US, Dennis Garsinii has sent communication to the Bong County Legislative Caucus through its chairman, J. Papa Kolleh requesting an investigation into the mining accident that led to the death of the four men.

According to him, accidents such as the one under discussion are avoidable if people behave differently in Liberia.

"Representation comes with responsibilities one of which should not be self-interest seeking. The people of Kokoyah, especially residents of Bonsein have paid way too much price for hosting mining operations with little benefits. I hope that steps will be taken to mitigate risks to our people in the area" he concluded