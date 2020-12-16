Liberia: NEC Declares Five Winners

The National Elections Commission has finally declared five candidates who contested in the just ended December 08 Special Senatorial election winners for respective counties and electoral districts.

NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah said of all 15 counties, technical team and staff of the commission have conclusively concluded that the Collaborating Political Parties Candidate Abraham Darious Dillon retains his senatorial seat with 206,368 votes, constituting 61.30 percent in Montserrado County, which is the most populated county in Liberia, while the running Coalition for Democratic Change trades with 36 percent.

In Lofa County, CPP Candidate Brownie Samukai defeated incumbent Senator George Tengbeh of the ruling CDC with a 20,431 votes, amounting to 31.80 percent.

However, the ruling party retains its seat in the coastal county of Sinoe, where incumbent Senator Cllr. Augustine Chea has won with 7,459 votes, which amounts to 43.62 percent.

Meanwhile, for the two by-elections in Sinoe County Electoral District #2 and Montserrado County Electoral District #9 respectively, the ruling establishment retains its seat narrowly with its candidate Frank SaahFoko receiving 8,656 of the total votes cast, constituting 33.92 percent, while in Sinoe County (District #2) CDC Candidate Samson Wiah received 1,789 votes, constituting 23.80 percent.

Final votes in Grand Bassa County are yet to be announced, though CDC Candidate Gbehnzohngar Milton Findley has congratulated opposition CPP Candidate incumbent Senator NyonbleeKarnga Lawrence, conceding defeat.

In his message to Senator Kangar Lawrence, Findley expressed profound gratitude to President George Manneh Weah, the CDC and Team Findley for support to his campaign. He said his desire for a peaceful, united, reconciled and prosperous Grand Bassa County is unshackled.

"I call on my supporters, sympathizers and well-wishers to acknowledge the outcome of the process for the development of our beloved county. Every election must have a winner. I am eternally grateful to our people for their decision and call on the Senator- elect to prioritize genuine peace and reconciliation, as we continue to cherish the idea of a better and inclusive Grand Bassa County," he said.