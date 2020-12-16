Liberia: CDC Must Take Ownership of Defeat

-Mayor Koijee

The Mayor of Monrovia Jefferson T. Koijee urges the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change to take ownership of its defeat in Montserrado County and other counties across the country. "We as a party, and government must take ownership of this defeat, because if we continue to think, and treat our people as partisans then achieving our goals might be difficult", says Mayor Koijee. "These results that are pouring in from across the fifteen counties clearly show that Liberia is no longer considered as a partisan-based country."

Congratulating incumbent Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon for his re-election in a news conference Tuesday in Monrovia, Mayor Koijee said Liberia is far bigger than anyone's interest, so it was prudent to concede and congratulate those emerging from the senatorial election as winners.

"This defeat doesn't in any way mean we should shift blames, I think this simply tells us as a government and party to rejuvenate our forces and respond to the angry needs of our people", he continues.

According to him, citizens who voted against the ruling party are individuals of like minds, and not everyone was considered partisans for political parties, saying, "We can't classify those voters to be partisans; the results make me to realize that there is a need to change the way we look at citizens in this country; Liberians must not be seeing as partisans."

On Monday, the governing Coalition for Democratic Change formally conceded to Senator-elect, Abraham Darius Dillon, but argued the defeat of the ruling party in Montserrado, does in no way indicate voters are making judgment against President Weah, rather, they are sending a message to the CDC and its government to address challenges and concerns of the Liberian people in a manner that would secure their trust.

Chairman MulbahMorlu said both CDC and the government have received this message well and that outcomes will be shown in weeks, months and years ahead as they push harder to meet service delivery and economic needs of the people.

At the same the MCC boss discloses the city government with support from President George Weah is committed to rebuilding additional 2,000 stalls for marketers at the waterside market, whose tables were destroyed by City Police officers during the heat of the COVID-19 in a campaign to give the city a facelift.

During the launch of the project recently, Mayor Koijee said the steel table project, which is first of its kind in Liberia, will host over 2,000 marketers thereby, creating a safe, clean and healthy environment for marketers.

He said the project is a commitment by President George M. Weah after forceful demolition of market stalls in the area during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

He added the project will also ensure safety as engineers have been instructed to make sure the steel tables are away from the main road. Mayor Koijee cautioned marketers to take full ownership of the project and ensure it is highly protected.