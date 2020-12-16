Liberia: Bong Senator - Elect Expresses Sadness Over Mudslide in Kokoyah

Bong — Bong County Senator - elect Prince KermueMoye has expressed regret over the demise of four persons at a gold mine in Kokoyah District. Recently, four persons died as a result of a mudslide in David Dean Town, Kokoyah District.

The four persons had gotten into a pit to dig for gold when the mudslide incident took place.

Reacting to the incident, Mr. Moye says he regrets the situation, and calls on the relatives of the victims to trust God.

"The news from Kokoyah, regarding four of our citizens who met their untimely demise at a gold mine, is totally devastating and unfortunate! We wish to extend our deepest condolences to their respective families," Mr. Moye says.

He recalls that a similar unfortunate situation happened in Jorquelleh District #3 few months back which led to the loss of lives.

He commits himself to work with relevant authorities in finding another means of hustle for young people in the county.

"As we take our seat at the Liberian Senate next year, we must begin to work with the relevant authorities or stakeholders in making sure these kinds of unfortunate situations come to an end and subsequently begin to find other ways to help our young people," he continues.

The Bong County lawmaker prays that God grants the family members solace and that the souls of the deceased rest peacefully.

Meanwhile, a Bong County citizen based in the U.S., Dennis Garsinii has sent communication to the Bong County Legislative Caucus through its chairman, J. Papa Kolleh requesting for an investigation into the incident at the mining site that led to the death of the four men.

"Representation comes with responsibilities, one of which should not be self interest seeking. The people of Kokoyah, especially residents of Bonsein have paid way too much price for hosting mining operations with little benefits. I hope that steps will be taken to mitigate risks to our people in the area," he concludes.