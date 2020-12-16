Liberia: Don't be Intimidated by Pres. Weah

-Sen. Naatehn urges Gbarpolu citizens

Gbarpolu County Senator Daniel Naatehn is urging citizens of that county not to be intimidated by President George M. Weah and his officials, in apparent reaction to the president's reported vow to accept nothing less than Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC's) candidate Alfred Koiwood's victory in the 8 December election.

Tension has been mounting between supporters of the CDC candidate Koiwood and Madam BotoeKanneh's supporters in the senatorial race in the county.

Madam Kanneh is leading in provisional pools announced by the National Elections Commission (NEC), but voting has been suspended in part of the county due to glaring violence and insecurity.

The leading candidate and her supporters were reported to have been attacked this week.

Madam Kanneh has participated in several previous elections in the county but did not win, including running on the ticket of the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

Speaking to a local radio via mobile phone on 15 December, Senator Naatehn warned that any attempt by the ruling establishment to change the results against Madam Gbotoe Kanneh will meet a strong resistance from the people of the county.

He warns President George Manneh Weah to stop allegedly intimidating local government officials working in the county to overturn the results.

Senator Naatehn notes that it is time that President Weah and his associates stop harassing and intimidating the people of the county and accept the election results which puts business woman GbotoeKanneh ahead of Representative Alfred Koiwood of the CDC.

He accuses President Weah of allegedly sending huge number of officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) to the county to intimidate citizens.

He urges President Weah to understand that the people are tired with a government that continues to provide nothing better for their future, but creating problem among the people of the country.

Several supporters of the business woman have alleged to have been intimidated in Bopolu, Kongbor, Gokala, and several other areas by security officers, allegedly preventing their movement from one location to another.

Another candidate who is also participating in the election has raised red flag, alleging that he was intimidated by armed police officers.

There are reports that several supporters of the Collaborating Political Parties have been arrested and their whereabouts remain unknown since NEC began announcing preliminary results from the 8 December elections.