Botswana: Motaung Young Fighters Taste First Division League

Ghanzi — A draw and two wins were enough to ascend Kang based side, Motaung Young Fighters to First Division South league for the first time in their history.

Young Fighters shared the spoils with Lekgwabe United after playing 1-1, secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Skoon Boys and sealing it with a win against Black Rangers to amass 7 points.

The second best team, Skoon Boys managed to beat Black Rangers 1-nil and settled for a 1 all draw with Lekgwabe United while the game between Lekgwabe United and Black Rangers ended 0-0.

Tactician and former player of Motaung Young Fighters, coach Bonang Mongala thanked God for their famous win that gave them the opportunity to play in the First Division South for the first time.

He explained that because they were declared champions at the 11th hour as Royal Stallion had appealed a decision that they had used a defaulter, they had little time to prepare for the promotional play-offs.

He said the players had proved that they were soldiers as they proved their mettle and that their metal strength was also up to the task. Coach Mongala also thanked the team management, saying their support was overwhelming.

Chairperson of Kang football region, Thabang Shadikong was happy that despite the challenges the boys had quenched their thirst of first division which eluded them over years.

Nevertheless, the chairperson of Ghanzi region, Goemeone Letebele was still hopeful that his team, Skoon Boys still had a chance to play in the first division, saying as Mogoditshane Fighers had been promoted to the elite league, there was still a slot.

Letebele said his team would battle that slot with Jwaneng Young Fighters and Tlokweng United.

Source : BOPA